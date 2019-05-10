Vancouver police looking for unregistered EVO driver suspected in hit-and-run

Vancouver police are looking for the unregistered driver of an EVO car-share vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last fall.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2018, at the intersection of Skeena and East Georgia streets in East Vancouver.

READ MORE: Police looking for Kia Optima in Vancouver hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 people

Police said the EVO vehicle collided with a grey Nissan SUV, after which the car-share driver allegedly got out and checked on the injured driver of the SUV.

WATCH: VPD urge driver involved in hit-and-run crash at East 41st and Commercial streets to come forward

He then got back into the EVO and drove away, police say, leaving the injured 52-year-old man, who was later treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Vancouver has been identified

“Regardless of who’s at fault in a collision, drivers are required by law to exchange information. Not only did that not happen here, but the driver of the EVO got back into his car and simply left,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a media release.

Doucette said that using video evidence, police have also determined the man behind the wheel of the EVO was not the car’s registered client.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call VPD hit-and-run unit.