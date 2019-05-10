Multi-vehicle collision in Odessa closes section of County Road 4
Several people needed to be extricated from their vehicles after a collision in Odessa, according to Loyalist Fire.
Lennox and Addington OPP and Loyalist firefighters were on scene to deal with the Friday afternoon collision.
Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 4 between County roads 1 and 5 to deal with the incident.
Loyalist firefighters said three people were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated.
OPP said those three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More information to come…
