Multi-vehicle collision in Odessa closes section of County Road 4

Several people needed to be extricated from their vehicles after a collision in Odessa, according to Loyalist Fire.

Lennox and Addington OPP and Loyalist firefighters were on scene to deal with the Friday afternoon collision.

Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 4 between County roads 1 and 5 to deal with the incident.

Loyalist firefighters said three people were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated.

OPP said those three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

