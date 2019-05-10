car accident odessa
May 10, 2019 5:09 pm

Multi-vehicle collision in Odessa closes section of County Road 4

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have closed down a section of County Road 4 in Odessa to deal with a multi-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital.

Several people needed to be extricated from their vehicles after a collision in Odessa, according to Loyalist Fire.

Lennox and Addington OPP and Loyalist firefighters were on scene to deal with the Friday afternoon collision.

Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 4 between County roads 1 and 5 to deal with the incident.

Loyalist firefighters said three people were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated.

OPP said those three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information to come…

