Report of total ceiling collapse at Ottawa restaurant a false alarm

A large-scale response was sent to a St. Laurent Boulevard restaurant on Friday afternoon following reports of a complete “ceiling failure.”

It turns out, that failure was just a few foam ceiling tiles that fell from a suspended ceiling.

According to Libby Livingston, manager of Perkins Restaurant and bakery at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and Coventry Road, several tiles suddenly fell from the ceiling, striking three customers.

Although customers and staff were shocked, no one was seriously injured. Nevertheless, Livingston said they immediately evacuated the restaurant just to be safe.

According to Danielle Cardinal, media relations officer with Ottawa Fire Services, there had been a miscommunication in the report of the incident, so scores of emergency response teams showed up to the restaurant, expecting to see a full ceiling collapse.

Crews on scene to reported ceiling failure at restaurant 1100blk of St. Laurent Blvd & Coventry Rd. Firefighters entering building with other authorities. Please avoid the area #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/Ryxy0eTTvZ — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 10, 2019

Cardinal said emergency crews were relieved when they arrived to find that the ceiling only had minor damage

Paramedics did assess one female but she was not taken to hospital.

Livingston said carpenters are currently en route to assess the ceiling and she expects the restaurant to be up and running by the end of the day.

