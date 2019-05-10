Hamilton
May 10, 2019 1:04 pm

Man sent to hospital after crash near Memorial City Elementary School: Hamilton police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police say a vehicle crashed not far from an elementary school near Gage Park.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML File
A A

A man who crashed his car near an elementary school just east of Gage Park on Friday is in hospital in serious condition.

Hamilton police Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. from an area near Memorial City Elementary School.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in what appeared to be a minor crash on Ottawa Street North near Main.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Families of Red Hill Valley Parkway crash victims launch $250M class-action lawsuit against City of Hamilton

It’s believed the car was going northbound on Ottawa Street when it crossed over into the southbound lanes, jumping a curb and resting near a tree by the school.

The car sustained minor damage, Edwards said, but could not say what had caused the crash.

The incident closed Ottawa Street North between Dunsmure Road and Main Street East for hours as police investigated.

WATCH: Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
const. lorraine edwards
Dunsmure Road
Gage Park
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
main street east
memorial city elementary school
ottawa street north

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.