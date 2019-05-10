Man sent to hospital after crash near Memorial City Elementary School: Hamilton police

A man who crashed his car near an elementary school just east of Gage Park on Friday is in hospital in serious condition.

Hamilton police Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. from an area near Memorial City Elementary School.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in what appeared to be a minor crash on Ottawa Street North near Main.

It’s believed the car was going northbound on Ottawa Street when it crossed over into the southbound lanes, jumping a curb and resting near a tree by the school.

The car sustained minor damage, Edwards said, but could not say what had caused the crash.

The incident closed Ottawa Street North between Dunsmure Road and Main Street East for hours as police investigated.

