Health
May 10, 2019 11:08 am

Ottawa announces $4.5-million in funding for three palliative care projects

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canadian Home Care Association is getting $600,000 over two years to help improve delivery of palliative care in homes.

Three organizations that focus on palliative care will receive $4.5 million in funding from Ottawa.

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced the funding for three projects today at a conference hosted by the New Brunswick Hospice and Palliative Care Association in Moncton.

The Canadian Virtual Hospice is getting $2 million over three years to expand existing virtual services providing information about palliative care and grief support for underserved communities, including families caring for a dying child, francophones, and LGBTQ2 communities.

Another $1.9-million over three years is going to the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association to help with public education, community workshops and a renewed strategy to promote advance care planning.

The money is from a federal program that aims to strengthen palliative care across the country by improving access to care at home and in the community.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

