Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Chris Matthews

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have addressed their need for a deep threat at receiver by signing free agent Chris Matthews to a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old from Long Beach, California broke into the CFL back in 2012 with the Bombers and was named the league’s outstanding rookie.

Chris Matthews accepts his rookie of the year award in 2012. During that 2012 campaign, Matthews had 81 receptions for 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-5, 230-pound Kentucky Wildcat product played four more games with Winnipeg in 2013, and scored the first ever touchdown at IG Field for the Blue Bombers – a three yard pass from Buck Pierce in the first quarter of the home opening 38-33 loss to Montreal.

The signing of Matthews, who played 25 games for Seattle and Baltimore from 2014-17, comes just a day after the Blue Bombers signed another former NFLer to add to their receiving corp.

“Chris is not only a big-bodied receiver, but has experience in our league and with Coach LaPolice,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a team release. “He is a very physical receiver, will go up and get the football, and we are very excited to add him to our offence in 2019.”

Matthews is coming off a championship season with Calgary after signing with the Stampeders last October. In six games for the 2018 Grey Cup Champs. Matthews had 19 catches for 350 yards and a touchdown.