Supportive housing project in South Okanagan to soon open its doors

The Okanagan’s newest supportive housing shelter will soon be opening its doors.

The shelter, named Compass Court, is located on the grounds of the former Super 8 Motel on Main Street in Penticton. The shelter will provide 16 units of supportive housing.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing added that the former motel site could see up to three buildings redeveloped for supportive housing, with Compass Court being the first.

“The combination of support services, homes and shelter spaces mean this project will help break the cycle of homelessness for people in need of stable and secure housing,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“This will create positive impacts in Penticton that extend to neighbours, first responders and the business community. When we bring people indoors and offer them the treatment and supports they need, we help people move on from homelessness.

“We’ve seen the success of this approach repeatedly across the province.”

The ministry said the Penticton and District Society for Community Living will operate the building and will have staff on-site 24/7 to provide residents with support services. Support staff will also reportedly provide people with access to mental health and substance-use programming.

The ministry said in Penticton, 108 people were identified as homeless in the December 2018 province-wide homelessness count.

According to the ministry, all units at Compass Court will be self-contained and include a private bathroom, a kitchenette and a bed. People will begin moving into Compass Court during the second week of May.

“We’re pleased to see Compass Court open,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“Addressing the challenges surrounding safe housing for those in need is a priority that requires support from each level of government, along with various support agencies.

The mayor added “council is pleased to see the first stage of the Compass Court project completed and this much-needed housing made available for those experiencing homelessness in our community.”