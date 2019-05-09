‘I will continue to fight for Quebec companies to stay here’: Quebecor mulls Transat acquisition

The head of Quebecor Inc. says he is exploring a possible acquisition of Montreal-based tour operator Transat A.T., but another prospective buyer is already a step ahead.

Chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau said Thursday he has commissioned a financial analysis by an investment firm.

“I believe it’s a very good brand. I think Quebecers like Transat,” he said Thursday after Quebecor’s annual shareholder meeting.

“I will continue to fight for Quebec companies to stay here. I think that that could be an interesting…opportunity.”

Péladeau is not alone. Developer Vincent Chiara, who owns Groupe Mach, which bought the former CBC tower in Montreal in 2017, told The Canadian Press he has already submitted an offer following several months of talks.

“We had the idea of building a portfolio in the hospitality industry and they had a platform and projects in their plans to build exactly that,” said Chiara, referring to Transat’s $750-million plan to develop a hotel chain in Mexico’s Riviera Maya and the Caribbean.

He said Transat’s fleet of about 40 planes is particularly appealing.

“They have the means to move the passengers who go to the destination…They have an important capacity to fill rooms and with this capacity there, we eliminate a lot of risks for hotel development.”

“Of course, we want to privatize. Our proposal is to buy out all the shareholders,” he added.

Transat confirmed last week it had spoken with several parties about a possible sale of the company.

Quebecor more than doubled its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The media and telecommunications company said Thursday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share, up from 5.5 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Quebecor says it earned $189.0 million or 74 cents per share in the first quarter of 2019, up from $57.1 million or 24 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $1.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.00 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based company said it earned 44 cents per share from continuing activities compared with 38 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 44 cents per share and revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

_ With files from Julien Arsenault