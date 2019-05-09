Peterborough woman accused of stealing jewelry during alleged apartment break-in

A Peterborough woman has been accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing jewelry last week.

On May 3, police were called to investigate a reported break and enter at an apartment. It was reported that around 3:10 p.m., someone broke into an apartment while the owner was away and stole items, including $6,000 worth of jewelry.

The investigation led police to identify a suspect on May 4.

Christine Gwendolyn Feeley, 55, of Clonsilla Avenue, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on May 5.

