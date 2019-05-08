U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed for full Mueller report

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Justice for the full Mueller report.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff announced the Justice Department has been subpoenaed for all counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials in the probe, the full report and underlying evidence.

The intelligence committee subpoena requires Attorney General William Barr to produce the documents by May 15.

BREAKING: House Intel just subpoenaed DOJ for all counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials in the probe, the full report, and underlying evidence. DOJ has responded to our requests with silence and defiance. Congress needs the material. We will not be obstructed. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 8, 2019

“DOJ has responded to our requests with silence and defiance,” Schiff wrote. “Congress needs the material. We will not be obstructed.”

Schiff’s tweet comes hours after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved a measure to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over the unredacted copy of the Mueller report, and the same day President Donald Trump invoked the legal principle of executive privilege to block its release.

-With a file from The Associated Press