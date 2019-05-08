Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority implements flood warning

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for regions bordering Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The conservation authority says water levels in the two major bodies of water are nearing record highs and are expected to keep rising.

A provincial flood watch statement was issued for the region on April 26, but the local conservation authority, which covers the Kingston and Brockville regions, has enacted an additional flood warning, which means flooding is imminent or already occurring in some affected regions.

According to the conservation authority, Lake Ontario’s water level measured in Kingston is approaching 75.5 metres, just shy of the 100-year flood elevation of 76 metres for that area.

The 100-year flood elevation refers to a chance that a significant flood may occur in particular areas. Conservation authorities use this metric to predict a level that would have a one per cent chance of occurring in a year. This year, Kingston’s Lake Ontario levels are half a metre below the 100-year flood elevation.

The water level of the St. Lawrence River measured in Brockville is approaching 75.3 metres; again, only half a metre below the 100-year flood elevation of 75.8 metres in the area.

In 2017, water levels exceeded 75.8 metres for Lake Ontario and 75.5 metres in the St. Lawrence River. The high water levels resulted in submerged and damaged docks, boathouses and boat ramps; inundated and eroded shorelines; submerged gas docks at marinas; flooding around homes and cottages; and closed or constrained municipal roads.

Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority says some of the same events are being reported again this year.

The agency says those living in flood-prone and low-lying areas should anticipate further water level increases through May and possibly into June if the rainy weather continues.

The International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board says there is a 50 per cent chance that Lake Ontario will reach 75.7 metres towards the end of May.

Kingston and Brockville’s conservation authority is also highlighting high winds as an aggravating factor to high water levels. High waves from strong winds could cause flooding and erosion, and strong winds are forecast for the night May 9 and into the morning of May 10.

Winds are expected to range from 35 km/h to 50 km/h.

In case of flooding, the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority is reminding property owners to turn off electricity in buildings that may be affected and to move gasoline and other chemicals to higher ground.

Any work along shorelines will also require a permit from the conservation authority.