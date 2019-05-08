It’s a McHappy day at Okanagan McDonald’s restaurants

It’s an annual fundraiser that helps children’s charities: McHappy Day.

Fast-food chain McDonald’s has hosted McHappy Day for 26 years.

It takes place all day Wednesday at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation, including the Okanagan.

In B.C., the money raised goes to Ronald McDonald House.

The facility provides accommodation for families of sick children. who are being treated at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

One dollar from the sale of every Big Mac, Happy Meal, and hot McCafe beverage goes towards the cause.

According to Ronald McDonald House, 117 Kelowna families stayed at Ronald McDonald House in 2018, 290 of them stayed there from other Interior communities including Penticton and Vernon.

Since the nation-wide fundraiser began 26 years ago, it has garnered more than $66 million.