Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark stable and alert following collision

Dan Clark is currently stable and alert after being involved in a single-vehicle collision outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a tweet.

Clark, 30, was reportedly on his way home from a community event when the collision happened, according to the Riders.

The Riders say he was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Updates will be provided by the Riders, once more information is available.

Clark has spent his entire eight-year CFL career with the Riders and played in 15 games in 2018.