The United Way brings the first-ever public concert to Kingston Pen

Kingston, get ready for a historic concert!

The Kingston Penitentiary will host the first-ever public concert on September 14, 2019.

Visitkingston.ca presents, “Rockin’ The Big House”, which will bring some of the best Canadian talent together. The line-up includes: Headstones, The Trews, The Pursuit of Happiness and Kasador with VERY SPECIAL GUEST Tom Cochrane.

Only 2,500 tickets will be available. This is an experience like no other. Not only is this a fun and unique event, this event will benefit the United Way KFL&A.

Tickets are $75 inclusive of service charge and a limited number of Gold tickets ($200) will go on sale on May 11th at www.rockinthebighouse.ca or www.ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets are also available on May 11th at the Leon’s Centre box office 10am onward.

Packages can also be found HERE.