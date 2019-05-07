RCMP responds to workplace fatality in northwestern Alberta

Police officers and personnel with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety responded to a workplace death in northwestern Alberta, a spokesperson for the RCMP said on Tuesday evening.
Details about the victim and what happened were not disclosed but the spokesperson told Global News the incident unfolded in the Fox Creek area.
Global News has reached out to OHS for more information.
Fox Creek is located about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
More to come…
