Canada
May 7, 2019 10:06 pm

RCMP responds to workplace fatality in northwestern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Police officers and personnel with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety responded to a workplace death in northwestern Alberta, a spokesperson for the RCMP said on Tuesday evening.

Details about the victim and what happened were not disclosed but the spokesperson told Global News the incident unfolded in the Fox Creek area.

Global News has reached out to OHS for more information.

Fox Creek is located about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta labour
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
Alberta RCMP
Labour
OHS
Workplace Death
Workplace death near Fox Creek
Workplace Fatality

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.