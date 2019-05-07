Luke Combs’ unreleased songs

With the release of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” from Luke Combs coming out, tomorrow, we wanted to share Luke Combs’ other unreleased songs that he needs to record ASAP.

24 hours until “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Who’s ready?! — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 7, 2019

Beer Never Broke My Heart

“But long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart. Like diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart…”

Family Tree

“But I love fast food and I love tattoos. You can see them move when I’m sitting by the pool. And I don’t work out but I’ll curl a 12oz and I love long walks from the fridge to the couch…”

Unnamed

“Some things just go better together and probably always will. A cup of coffee and a sunrise, Sunday drives and time to kill. What’s the point of this ol’ guitar if it ain’t got no strings or pourin’ your heart into a song, that you ain’t gonna sing. It’s a match made up in heaven, like good ol’ boys and beer and me, as long as you’re right here.”

Refrigerator Door

“But they’re just pictures hanging side by side. Forgotten memories from another time. Just the places that I’ve been before, couple magnets, recipes, and polaroids. That’s my life on the refrigerator door.”

Dear Today

“So maybe you should call up mama, have a drink with our old man. Quit wasting our sweet time and put the diamond on her hand. Stop takin’ me for granted like I’ll always be around…”

Even Though I’m Leaving

“Just ‘cuz I’m leaving it don’t mean that I won’t be right by your side. When you need me you can’t see me in the middle of the night. Just close your eyes and say a prayer. It’s okay I know you’re scared when I’m not here but I’ll always be right there. ‘Cuz even though I’m leaving I ain’t going nowhere.”

Every Little Bit Helps

