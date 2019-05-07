Minor injuries after 3-vehicle crash on Hamilton mountain

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Hamilton mountain.

Police were called to the intersection at Upper Wellington Street and Fennell Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday for the crash.

Const. Jerome Stewart said the initial investigation suggests the collision between the three vehicles was intersection-related and that charges will likely be laid against one of the drivers, although it’s not currently clear who was at fault.

He added that the crash appeared to be worse than it actually was.

A woman in her late 30s to early 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.