Crime
May 7, 2019 2:37 pm

Minor injuries after 3-vehicle crash on Hamilton mountain

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday at the intersection of Fennell Avenue and Upper Wellington Street.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A A

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Hamilton mountain.

Police were called to the intersection at Upper Wellington Street and Fennell Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday for the crash.

Const. Jerome Stewart said the initial investigation suggests the collision between the three vehicles was intersection-related and that charges will likely be laid against one of the drivers, although it’s not currently clear who was at fault.

READ MORE: Cyclist in hospital after being hit by truck on Hamilton mountain

He added that the crash appeared to be worse than it actually was.

A woman in her late 30s to early 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Fennell Avenue
Hamilton
Hamilton collision
Hamilton crash
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton mountain crash
Hamilton Police
Hamilton traffic
three vehicle crash
upper wellington street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.