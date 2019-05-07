Keith Urban
Keith Urban calls Uber driver his hero

Keith Urban does not let a storm get in his way of putting on a show for his fans.

On Sunday, May 5 Keith Urban was booked to perform at ‘SunFest’ in West Palm Beach but the storms occurring in Florida had other plans for Keith Urban and his band. He ended up being late- but he knew it was better than missing the show altogether.

“So we were like, we aren’t going to make it to the gig, at all, what do we do?” said Keith. “We freakin’ Ubered there, is what we did.”

Keith made a joke that his Uber driver was driving like the car was stolen. Keith also then said,

“This guy is my hero right now!”

He then added in an Instagram and Twitter post saying,

“HUGE THX to our bad ass Uber driver Echevarria who got us to the gig tonight. You saved the show brutha!!!!!!! – KU”

@sunfest • West Palm Beach, FL • 5.5.19

