Wrap-up begins in Brett Overby trial, defence states accused ‘didn’t want to hurt’ Christine Wood

The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing a young indigenous woman began to wrap up Tuesday morning.

Closing arguments began in the trial of Brett Ronald Overby, 32, who is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Christine Wood, who was 21 at the time of her death in 2016.

“The loss of Miss Wood’s life is tragic” Inness says… but Brett “didn’t want to hurt her.” — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 7, 2019

“It is up to you to decide Brett’s intent.. it is up to you to decide what the facts are” — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 7, 2019

Crown attorney Brent Davidson told the jury that the case was “about lies.”

“Some people are both insincere and disingenuous,” he said.

“The truth my never have been uncovered… this case was far from the perfect murder,” Davidson continued. “He murdered Christine Wood then acted and spoke out of self preservation.” — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 7, 2019

On Monday, Overby took the stand in his own defence and admitted to killing Christine Wood after the pair met for a date. According to Overby, he and Woods had sex on his couch in his apartment then got into an argument.

Overby testified he felt like he had been sexually assaulted by her and refused to have sex without protection. He said the pair then went into the basement of his Burrows Avenue apartment and that Woods came at him with a knife.

READ MORE: ‘It happened so fast … I just snapped’: Accused admits to causing Christine Wood’s death, says he didn’t mean to

He then testified he didn’t remember anything about the attack or hurting her. He admitted to lying to police and “everyone” about knowing Woods because he was scared.

Under cross-examination Monday, the Crown prosecutor called into question Overby’s memory lapses and suggested he was lying to the courtroom.

Davidson re-iterated that suggestion in his closing arguments and went through a list of Wood’s injuries.

“He acted with rage. Pure, unadulterated rage,” Davidson says. Saying Wood’s injuries “were worse than any horror movie imaginable…. the force that was used was extreme” — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 7, 2019

The trial is expected to wrap up Tuesday.