Flags lowered at UBC Okanagan in memory of professor

Flags were lowered at UBC’s Okanagan campus on Monday in memory of a professor who had a profound impact on the post-secondary institution.

Dr. Greg Younging was instrumental in the development of the Indigenous Studies program at the Kelowna campus’ Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences.

He was also formerly an assistant director of research for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada until 2012.

Younging passed away on May 3. How he died has not been released.

UBC’s Okanagan Campus has four flags in the main courtyard: Canada, British Columbia, Okanagan Nation Alliance and The University of British Columbia.

The Okanagan Ceremonies Office arranges for the lowering of all four flags at the passing of a member of the campus community.

A funeral will be held at St. Saviour’s Church in Penticton on Tuesday followed by a feast and ceremony at the En’owkin Centre at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, organizers ask that donations be made to the En’owkin Centre in Dr. Younging’s name.