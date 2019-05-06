Firefighters escape allegedly meth-induced axe attack: Winnipeg police
A Lake St. Martin man is behind bars after stealing an axe from a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) vehicle Sunday night and confronting two firefighters.
Police said meth is believed to have played a role in the incident.
The WFPS responders were dealing with a medical incident on Aberdeen Avenue when the theft took place.
Police said the suspect used the axe on a WFPS laptop before dropping the weapon and then running away.
He was caught near Charles Street and Magnus Avenue after a short foot chase.
Dwayne Anthony Rawluk, 33, has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault with a weapon.
