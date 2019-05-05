Winnipeg giving away free compost to mark Compost Awareness Week

Compost in the form of natural fertilizer that promotes vegetation growth is being handed out for free.

It’s the City of Winnipeg’s way of promoting International Compost Awareness Week, which runs from Sunday, May 5th to Saturday, May 11th.

The compost is available at all of the city’s 4R Winnipeg Depot locations:

1777 Brady Rd.

1120 Pacific Ave.

429 Panet Rd.

The compost is made up of all the leaf and yard waste collected curbside from Winnipeg residents.

READ MORE: Beds to biosolids, Winnipeg is innovating recycling, says city councillor

It’s available for pick up on Sunday, May 5th between 9 a.m. and 4.p.m.

Each vehicle is allowed to take home up to 100 litres of compost.