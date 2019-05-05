Robert Mueller may testify about Russia investigation on May 15: House Democrat

Robert Mueller and the House Judiciary Committee have “tentatively agreed” on a date for the special counsel to testify about the Russia investigation, according to Democrat David N. Cicilline.

Cicilline, who is a key member of the committee, told Fox News Sunday that Mueller may testify on May 15.

READ MORE: Democrats call on Mueller to testify publicly before Congress on Russia investigation

“A tentative date has been set for May 15 and we hope the special counsel will appear,” Cicilline said Sunday. “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

He said the agreement is still tentative because “the representative for the special counsel has” signed off, but “until the day comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

“The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller’s attempts to testify,” Cicilline added.

WATCH: House will subpoena Mueller report if Justice Department doesn’t make it public, Rep. Adam Schif says

Democrats have asked hear from Mueller since the Russia report came out last month. After it’s release, Attorney General William Barr said the investigation did not find that U.S. President Donald Trump or any members of his campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

However, Democrats said the American people deserve to hear from Mueller himself, saying Barr slanted his summary report on the Mueller investigation, resulting in a “crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality.”

.@davidcicilline on possibility of Robert Mueller testifying before Congress: A tentative date has been set for May 15th. Asked by Chris if Mueller has agreed, Rep Cicilline says: The representative for the Special Counsel has. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 5, 2019