Police identify homicide victim after North York warehouse shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who was found dead in a commercial unit after a shooting incident in North York.

Officers received a call for reports of a shooting at 8:52 a.m on Friday, May 3, to a commercial building at 111 Millwick Drive, just southeast of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, a man was located inside the unit with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have now identified the victim as 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard of Toronto.

Another man was also injured in the incident, police said. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine Ezeard’s cause of death. There’s currently no word on suspects.

This is Toronto’s 23rd homicide of 2019.