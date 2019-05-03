Saskatchewan FCAA recommends knowing insurance coverage ahead of severe weather

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is asking people if they’re prepared for severe weather events such as flash flooding and tornadoes.

FCAA officials want them to understand what their insurance policy covers ahead of time in case of such an extreme event.

“Severe weather and natural disasters are sometimes an unfortunate reality in our spring and summer months,” Jan Seibel, insurance and real estate division director of FCAA, said in a press release.

“However, being prepared is key. It’s important to obtain adequate insurance for your property in case it is damaged by severe weather.”

FCAA is reminding people they can protect their property by making sure home and auto insurance policies adequately cover severe weather damage, and to contact an insurance company, agent or broker if they have any questions.

For instance, Saskatchewan insurance providers recently started to offer policies that protect homeowners from overland flooding.

Another tip from FCAA recommends having a home inventory and photos of belongings. If damage occurs, insurance customers will be required to prove their losses.

The Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) helps people in Saskatchewan recover from natural disasters caused by severe weather. If approved, PDAP may help cover the cost of uninsurable essential losses, cleanup, repairs and temporary relocation.

