Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of May 4

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is all about sipping, shopping and soccer!

1. Spring’s biggest shopping event

Even though I returned home to Winnipeg just last year, I had already heard the name Third + Bird.

I had followed them on social media, mooned over the beautiful products for sale and was seriously sad that I was not able to attend their markets.

Well this Sunday – I will FINALLY be walking and shopping the aisles at a Third + Bird Market.

RELATED: Love online shopping? Here’s how it could be hurting the environment

The spring market takes over The Bay downtown Sat. May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again Sun. May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That’s two days to meet, mingle and shop 150 local makers.

Plus, there’s a live DJ, delicious food and drink vendors, a cocktail bar, a selfie wall and SO much more.

RELATED: Big boost for small businesses: Winnipeg’s Third + Bird market still growing after a decade

The full list of makers, information for parking and tickets can be found on the Third + Bird website here.

2. Home opener

Full disclosure , I have NEVER played a single minute of soccer. Or attended a game. Even at a house league level.

But that doesn’t make me any less excited for Valour FC‘s home opener on Sat. May 4.

WATCH: Valour FC ready for home opener

Our very own football club will host FC Edmonton at 5 p.m. at Investors Group Field and it is going to be great!

In fact, I’ve already learned more in this past week preparing for the home opener, than I have in 30 years.

RELATED: What you need to know about the Beautiful Game: A soccer mom’s guide

I can’t wait to see the team take to the pitch in their kits for this home opening match!

I’m also looking forward to sporting a new Valour FC scarf – like a true fan should.

Tickets are still available for the home opener and you can get them by clicking here.

3. Celebrating Special Olympics

For years and years now, Manitobans have been gathering together to raise their glasses in support of the amazing folks at Special Olympics Manitoba.

The celebration, known as the Winnipeg Wine Festival, wraps up this weekend with the very popular public tastings at the RBC Convention Centre.

There are three tastings — one on Fri. May 3 from 7 to 10 p.m., and two on Sat. May 4: from 1 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Sip to support

The tastings include over 400 wines from over 100 wineries in 13 countries.

You can mingle with folks in the trade, find your ‘wine of the summer’ at the Liquor Mart pop-up shop and support a great cause all at the same time.

RELATED: Using sport to enrich the lives of people with intellectual disabilities

This is the 18th Annual Winnipeg Wine Festival and the biggest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Manitoba, which supports people with intellectual disabilities with year-round training and programs in close to 20 official sports.

You can get your tickets for the public tastings at any local Liquor Mart or online here.

Happy weekend everyone!