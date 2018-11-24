Consumer
November 24, 2018 7:51 pm
Updated: November 24, 2018 7:52 pm

Big boost for small businesses: Winnipeg’s Third + Bird market still growing after a decade

By Reporter  Global News

The Third + Bird holiday market is a decade old and continues to grow and be a huge support for local small businesses.

A A

What began with 30 vendors and around 500 customers at a small North End church has turned into a soaring success.

Ten years after its inception, the Third + Bird Christmas market now occupies 90,000 square feet of the Hudson’s Bay in downtown Winnipeg.

“This year, we have 155 vendors and we’re expecting over 14,000 shoppers,” Third + Bird co-founder Chandra Kremski said.

It’s all local at Third + Bird, as businesses from around the province get a chance to showcase their products.

Story continues below

“I think we tapped into a need that Manitobans were really interested in, which is supporting local businesses,” Kremski said. “There’s more awareness, and they’re seeing they can support their neighbours and their friends.”

Caitlin Giesbrecht and Nicole Pellaers founded Folk + Fire around six months ago, a business that makes its own s’mores.

“You feel like you know the people you’re buying from, and we like to get to know the people who are buying from us. We like reaching out and having that conversation,” Giesbrecht said.

“We are the biggest small town. The support Winnipeggers have for one another is unlike any city.”

Folk + Fire’s homemade s’mores.

Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

Wendi Kuarsingh creates whale-shaped couch pillows as part of her business, Wendi Whale, and said an event like this is a massive boost for business.

“It’s an amazing platform; so many people come here,” Kuarsingh said. “Even if they don’t buy, the trickle of messages comes in after. As a local business, it can raise you up very fast.”

Wendi Kuarsingh, right, shows off her whale pillows to customers.

Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

While some malls were holding Black Friday sales through the weekend, thousands of Winnipeggers still poured into the market Saturday.

“It’s so important to choose to support small than buy from these big corporate businesses,” Kremski said. “When you’re purchasing from these markets, you’re feeding their families, and that’s a feel-good feeling.”

Third + Bird runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caitlin Giesbrecht
Chandra Kremski
Christmas Market
Folk + Fire
Nicole Pellaers
Shop local
Small Business
Third + Bird
Wendi Whale
winnipeg
Winnipeg Christmas market
Winnipeg local business
Winnipeg small business

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News