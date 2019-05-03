Wolfe Islanders play the waiting game when it comes to flooding

A flood watch remains in place for the Kingston area covering Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River, and the Frontenac Islands.

Lake levels are rising in order to take the pressure off downstream in the Montreal area. Wolfe Islanders are hoping recent history won’t repeat itself.

As of midday Thursday, the waiting game continued as it wasn’t clear what Mother Nature had up her sleeve.

Frontenac Islands Mayor Dennis Doyle said they were watching the situation closely and yes, there is a concern, at this point, the bottom line, they’re hoping for the best.

WATCH: Flood relief focus on protecting infrastructure, relocating residents: Goodale

“I’m sure there’s concern over here with some of the people especially those on the waterfront, said resident Jim McDonnell. “I’ve seen a few sandbags here and there so people are getting a little concerned. As you know a few years ago we had a bit of a scare with high water.”

McDonnell says changes to a number of island road,s including Second Line Road at Little Sandy Bay, have definitely seen improvement since 2017.

“They came in after, I think, probably after the last problem that we had here and elevated the road a little bit because the water was going over the road at one point back then.”

WATCH: Ottawa man enduring flooding after tornado ruined home

Island officials are hoping new culverts as well as elevating roadways in some cases two to three feet will help. If that doesn’t work sandbags can be picked up and filled at the public works yard in Marysville.