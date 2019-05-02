5 dead after house fire in northwestern Ontario First Nation

A house fire that happened Thursday morning has claimed the lives of five people in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, also known as Big Trout Lake First Nation.

“This is a devastating loss for the community,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a statement. “We have assured chief and council that we will support them in any way possible as they grieve in the days and weeks ahead.”

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, a fly-in community about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, is home to just over 1,000 people.

“On behalf of the Mushkegowuk Council, council of chiefs and our citizens, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the community, the families and to the leadership of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug,” Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon said in the statement.

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation arranged for a team of crisis support workers to be sent to the community Thursday morning.