Residents in Clarington county prepare for worst as waters rise

Volunteers gathered at the Clarington animal shelter to fill hundreds of sandbags on Thursday. It’s all in an effort to try to prevent rising lake waters from flooding their properties.

“Lake levels are continuing to rise and we’re in a wait-and-see mode,” says Clarington County fire chief, Gord Weir. Town officials along with several volunteers are preparing for the worst — as one of the main concerns is water eroding the foundation beneath the number of houses that line the lake.

“We’ve taken up portions of the deck boards and lined sand bags underneath,” says Cyrus Humel. The local resident is here helping a family friend protect their property. He says the water has already been washing up over the shore, forcing them to take a number of measures to prevent any major damage to the home.

“We’ve also used some skids on the front doors…to prevent the waves from smashing over the top,” Humel said.

This home is just one of many with owners trying to figure out how to prevent a repeat of a flood event like in 2017. It was then that residents were plagued by high waves and rain storms that caused major flooding to properties in the Cedar Crest Beach and West Beach areas.

That fear of flooding is also being echoed by the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority. In a release sent out Thursday morning, officials said: “Lake Ontario water levels continue to rise and have reached levels that are likely to result in flooding of low‐lying areas due to static water levels and combinations of water levels, storm surge and wave uprush.”

Weir says with this week’s storm, they already saw some flooding in the region and want people living in high-risk areas to be ready for what may come.

“We’ve been monitoring the conditions and regularly meeting with the residents to ensure they are better prepared.”

Fire officials have been assisting with filling sandbags for the last few weeks and anticipate there could still be more issues with waters rising over as the rains continue throughout the end of the week.