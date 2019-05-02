Halton police investigate series of daytime break-and-enters in Oakville

Halton police are warning residents in the Joshua Creek area of Oakville about a series of daytime break and enters.

Police say there have been reports of one break-in and three attempted break-ins since April 23, which allegedly occurred between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They say the incidents occurred on Glenashton Drive, Granby Drive, Kittridge Road, and Glenbrook Avenue, where the suspects targeted the front doors of the home.

Eyewitness information and neighbouring cameras have identified a man and woman working together to allegedly commit these crimes.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately 20 years of age, five-foot-10-inches tall, with a heavy build.

According to authorities, he was wearing a dark sport-style jacket, jeans, and a dark-coloured baseball hat. The suspect was carrying a small metal crowbar and was wearing an orange buff (neckwear) covering his face.

There is no description available for the female suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact acting Det. John McMullan at 905-825-4747 ext. 2217.

