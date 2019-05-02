Man arrested for uttering threats at an event with Justin Trudeau in Mississauga, Ont.

A man was arrested Wednesday for uttering threats at a Liberal fundraising event attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mississauga, Ont. the RCMP confirmed through a statement posted by Peel Regional Police.

The RCMP wrote that the man was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

They said there is no threat to public safety and no threat to the prime minister.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in lighting of candles at Holocaust remembrance ceremony

Peel Police assisted in the arrest where the suspect was taken to 12 Division in Mississauga and held pending a bail hearing.

The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton Thursday.

The RCMP have taken over the investigation.