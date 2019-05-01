Psychiatric assessment ordered in Kelowna child-snatching incident

Three days after allegedly snatching a toddler from its family in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon, Harold Giffen Nyren has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The order was made in Kelowna court on Wednesday afternoon, roughly 72 hours after Nyren allegedly grabbed the 14-month-old toddler from its mother at Kerry Park.

30-yr old Harold Giffen Nyren made his 1st court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Kelowna courthouse after allegedly grabbing a toddler from his mom Sunday. He was dressed in his hospital gown with his right foot bandaged up. His mom was in the courtroom. @GlobalOkanagan — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 1, 2019

READ MORE: Former WHL player charged after allegedly snatching child, fleeing nude into B.C. lake

The child was wrestled away from Nyren, who then ran away, stripped down and jumped into Okanagan Lake, nude. He was eventually arrested by police, with scores of people witnessing the incident near Kelowna’s downtown core.

Nyren was charged with one count of assault and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Former WHL hockey player Harold Giffen Nyren who grabbed 14-month old boy from his mom in downtown Kelowna Sunday & jumped into the lake naked has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment. He will remain in custody for 2 weeks & be back in court May 15. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/OHsFh0Clk0 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 1, 2019

WATCH BELOW: Pro hockey player charged after toddler snatched from his parents

The 30-year-old from Calgary played junior hockey in the WHL with Moose Jaw, Kamloops and Calgary. He also played college hockey with the University of Calgary and professionally, in the minors and in Europe.

Nyren will remain in custody, with his next court date scheduled for May 15.