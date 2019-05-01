Psychiatric assessment ordered in Kelowna child-snatching incident
Three days after allegedly snatching a toddler from its family in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon, Harold Giffen Nyren has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
The order was made in Kelowna court on Wednesday afternoon, roughly 72 hours after Nyren allegedly grabbed the 14-month-old toddler from its mother at Kerry Park.
The child was wrestled away from Nyren, who then ran away, stripped down and jumped into Okanagan Lake, nude. He was eventually arrested by police, with scores of people witnessing the incident near Kelowna’s downtown core.
Nyren was charged with one count of assault and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The 30-year-old from Calgary played junior hockey in the WHL with Moose Jaw, Kamloops and Calgary. He also played college hockey with the University of Calgary and professionally, in the minors and in Europe.
Nyren will remain in custody, with his next court date scheduled for May 15.
