May 1, 2019 11:11 am

2 men believed to have attempted smash and grab at Hamilton Mall jeweller

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News
Two suspects in a brazen attempted robbery at a Hamilton jewellery store were caught on camera.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police have released surveillance photos of an alleged attempted afternoon jewellery store robbery at CF Lime Ridge Mall in which two males may have tried to execute a smash and grab.

Investigators say the failed robbery happened on April 20 at Peoples Jewellery Store shortly before 1:55 p.m., when two masked suspects entered and smashed display cases with a small hammer.

The suspects fled without any merchandise moments after the incident and through a parking lot in an easterly direction.

Police say the first suspect is described as a male, medium height with a slim build dressed in black and blue, and believed to be between 17 and 25 years old.

The second suspect is also a male, short with a heavy build wearing a black hoodie and white bandana, also believed to be between 17 and 25 years old.

Hamilton police say the suspects who attempted a daytime robbery at CF LIme Ridge Mall are still at large.

Hamilton Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8939, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com

