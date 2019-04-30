Boat launch in Kelowna temporarily closed for dredging

The boat launch at Cook Road in Kelowna will be temporarily closed for dredging and sediment removal for the next month or so.

The closure, which began Tuesday, will see heavy equipment remove built-up sand and sediment along the north and south lanes of the launch. Fencing will block access to both lanes.

The City of Kelowna says sand and sediment from nearby Mission Creek has limited the ability of boaters to safely launch due to shallow water.

The city says a longer-term solution is being studied to address issues of sediment and erosion along the area’s foreshore.

“We understand that this temporary closure will be an inconvenience for boaters,” said city building services manager Arlo Johnson.

“However, this is one of our primary boat launches and it is important to do this job properly to protect the environment, the infrastructure and ultimately give boaters better access to Okanagan Lake at this location.”

The city says the dredged sand will be used to nourish Rotary Beach, which has reportedly suffered from gradual erosion for decades. The city added this has been done with previous dredging efforts, and has had a positive impact on Rotary Beach in terms of beach stability.

The work is expected to take three to four weeks.

“Every effort will be made to open the boat launch, even partially, when safe to do so,” said Johnson. “Once complete, both lanes of the boat launch area will be available for use by the widest range of boat sizes and shapes, and provide maximum availability during peak periods.”

The City’s other boat launches are open at Cedar Creek Park, Water Street and Sutherland Bay Park.