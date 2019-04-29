Stolen 700-pound bell devastates Alberta senior who purchased it as tribute to grandparents

Bob Bell was in tears as he discussed the value of an old church bell that was stolen Friday night.

The bell has been on display for the last 11 years at “Bell’s Corner,” south of Calmar, Alta. Bob put it there in honour of his grandparents.

This bell marked the corner of RR270 and Township Road 482 for 11 years. On Friday, it was stolen. Cut clean off its chain. #yeg #Calmar pic.twitter.com/G5u9LlCUAf — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) April 29, 2019

The bell weighed more than 700 pounds. Bob got it in exchange for a donation to the Mill Woods Moravian Church. After 40 years of being rung there, it cracked and needed to be replaced. Before coming into Bob’s ownership, it was being used as a flowerpot.

When Bob purchased it, he originally had it on display at his car dealership in Camrose before moving it to the family’s farm.

Here’s a painting of the farm at its peak, and the corner where the bell stood. Bob Bell, in his 70s now, grew up there. He was in tears today over its loss. #yeg #Calmar pic.twitter.com/ttc6Y2Gsmw — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) April 29, 2019

The land has been passed down over three generations. He had a sign built that said “Bell’s Corner” and hired someone to hang the bell beside the intersection.

Bob said all the neighbours in the area noticed it was missing right away.

He said he thinks thieves believed the bell was made of precious metals.

“There seems to be a lot of thefts going on in the district,” he said. “I think they might have felt there was some value because of the material it was made of, but I think they’ll find it’ll just have junkyard value.”

Bob explained the true value of the bell is a sentimental one.

“I just wish they’d bring it back, set it back here and we will hang it up.”

The bell was placed here as a tribute to Bob Bell’s grandparents. They settled on the farm south of #Calmar in 1917. It’s been passed down through 3 generations. #yeg pic.twitter.com/R0ZNpHbQ1H — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) April 29, 2019

He’s hopeful people that buy scrap metal will keep their eyes open for his bell.

If he can’t get his old bell back Bob said he would love to get another old church bell to hang in its place.