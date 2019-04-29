Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Josh Stewart, release 12 others

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed a receiver and released 12 players following the conclusion of their two-day mini-camp in Florida.

The Bombers announced they’ve sign international receiver Josh Stewart on Monday after he attended their mini-camp last week. The 24-year-old had been playing with the San Antonio Commanders before the Alliance of American Football folded.

The Bombers also released quarterback Bryan Schor. The move leaves the Bombers with only their three returning quarterbacks under contract for next season.

The club also released three receivers with Dom Williams, Dennis Parks, and Evan Clark. Defensive backs Terrance Baldwin, Jimmy Pruitt, Malik Reaves, Mykkele Thompson, and Eric Patterson were cut. Running back Jalen Simmons, and linebackers Jarnor Jones, and Chinedu Oparaku were also cut loose.

All CFL teams must reduce their roster to 75 players by April 30. The CFL Draft is set for May 2 with rookie camps scheduled to open on May 15.

