Terror plot by U.S. veteran dismantled by Southern California authorities

Authorities in Southern California say they’ve dismantled a terror plot that was aimed at “multiple targets.”

The suspect is a 26-year-old U.S. army veteran who served in Afghanistan, named Mark Domingo. Federal agents arrested him on Friday while he was finalizing plans to plant a bomb at a Nazi rally that had been scheduled Sunday in Long Beach.

Domingo, who had recently converted to Islam, planned to bomb the rally as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks, federal prosecutors said.

He was arrested on a charge of providing material support to terrorists and a criminal complaint said he had been planning since March to “manufacture and use a weapon of mass destruction in order to commit mass murder.”

A news conference is planned shortly in L.A., where authorities will provide more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.