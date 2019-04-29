Yard waste depot to make Regina a ‘more sustainable city’

Regina’s new yard waste depot had its grand opening ceremony April 29, replacing four temporary ones throughout the city.

The depot, located at Regina’s landfill, is open spring through fall, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are able to use it free of charge.

The city hopes the daily accessibility and hours of the depot will reduce the amount of yard waste being sent to the landfill.

Yard waste is a compostable product and includes things like leaves, grass clippings, sod, garden waste (plant and vegetable waste), bush/tree trimmings, branches, and logs and stumps.

Where does the yard waste go once it’s dropped off?

“It will be hauled to a site that provides composting material for people to use in their yards or flower bed material,” said Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services with the city of Regina.

The depot is projected to be well used.

“The four temporary sites were used extremely well by residents and the feedback that we’ve got was they wanted to see more and have it more flexible in terms of hours that were available,” Onrait said.

“We know residents will use the site. We’re very excited about it and it’s very well laid out.”

A contest runs until June 23 allowing residents to enter by dropping off their waste in re-usable or compostable bags or containers. The practice is hoped to be seen after the contest is over and it’s a way for residents “to get comfortable using it.”

“We really want people to stay away from using plastic bags, which are not compostable,” Onrait said.

John Findura, Ward 5 councillor, echoed the sentiment. He wants Regina to move in a sustainable direction, and he believes this is a great step.

“You need to look at where those bags end up. We need to, as citizens, really be conscientious about [the environment]. It’s our duty,” Findura said.

The depot is just south of the Fleet Street landfill with a separate entrance allowing residents to drop off yard waste without interacting with landfill operations.

While the depot is open until 7 p.m., entry gates close at 6:45 p.m. to allow vehicles to dispose of loads and exit by closing time.