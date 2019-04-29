Crime
Man dead after being struck by cement truck on side of highway in Aurora: OPP

Scene of a fatal collision involving a cement truck and a pedestrian who got out of a disabled vehicle on Highway 404 in Aurora.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt / OPP
A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 near Elgin Mills.

The Ontario Provincial Police said a man from York Region was pulled over on the side of the road when he got out of his disabled vehicle and was subsequently struck by a truck.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was hit in the right-hand lane, on the southbound lanes of the highway, and later died in hospital.

Officers from the Aurora detachment alongside OPP were on scene investigating. They are currently reviewing dash-cam footage.

OPP said there were no injuries to the driver of the cement truck.

