Man dead after being struck by cement truck on side of highway in Aurora: OPP
A A
A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 near Elgin Mills.
The Ontario Provincial Police said a man from York Region was pulled over on the side of the road when he got out of his disabled vehicle and was subsequently struck by a truck.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was hit in the right-hand lane, on the southbound lanes of the highway, and later died in hospital.
Officers from the Aurora detachment alongside OPP were on scene investigating. They are currently reviewing dash-cam footage.
OPP said there were no injuries to the driver of the cement truck.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.