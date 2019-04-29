Man dead after being struck by cement truck on side of highway in Aurora: OPP

A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a cement truck on Highway 404 near Elgin Mills.

The Ontario Provincial Police said a man from York Region was pulled over on the side of the road when he got out of his disabled vehicle and was subsequently struck by a truck.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was hit in the right-hand lane, on the southbound lanes of the highway, and later died in hospital.

Officers from the Aurora detachment alongside OPP were on scene investigating. They are currently reviewing dash-cam footage.

OPP said there were no injuries to the driver of the cement truck.

66 year old Male pedestrian killed on #Hwy404. Investigation should be complete by 2pm https://t.co/vut7Q7phiw — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 29, 2019

Collision: Pedestrian struck on #Hwy404 SB approaching ElginMills. Male transported to hospital with critical injuries. Traffic delays in the area, 1 right lane blocked for investigation — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 29, 2019