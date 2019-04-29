AER member quits, claims he was targeted by UCP during campaign

A member of Alberta’s energy regulator, who has been singled out by incoming premier Jason Kenney as a foe of provincial oil development, has quit.

Ed Whittingham has resigned from the board of directors of the Alberta Energy Regulator.

“I’ve had all sorts of people saying all sorts of things and putting out misinformation, putting out lies, trying to turn my career into an internet meme and a lot of it came down to, frankly timing. The timing of my appointment made me the red meat for the base for the UCP,” Whittingham told The Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED on Monday morning.

LISTEN BELOW: Ed Whittingham on The Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED

View link »

Kenney is to be sworn in as premier Tuesday and has promised that one of his first acts in the job would be to fire Whittingham.

He has accused Whittingham of committing “economic sabotage” against the province’s oil and gas industry by supporting and abetting groups seeking to landlock it.

READ MORE: Lower price discounts to boost Q1 oil profits but sector still faces uncertainty

During the campaign, Whittingham says Kenney and those running for the UCP spread lies about him and his views on Alberta’s oilsands, claims he denies.

He cited his extensive work with the oil and gas industry including a seat on the Shell Global external advisory board, a spot on a World Economic Forum committee that looked at the future of oil and gas and his years working as a consultant for various oil and gas companies.

READ MORE: No government can bring back Alberta oilsands boom, experts say

According to Whittingham he is “pro responsible development” and said he shared the goal of the previous government to promote the responsible development of oil and gas.

“I’ve worked very closely with the oil and gas industry, I’ve got friends there and I’m proud of what it’s accomplished,” he said. “So for someone to come along and internet meme call me ‘anti-oil’ that was too much.”

In Whittingham’s resignation letter, he said he couldn’t stand behind the new government’s tactics and policy direction, particularly getting rid of the emissions limit.

– With files from The Canadian Press