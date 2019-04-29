Hamilton man on parole charged with driving 114 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone

A 25-year-old Hamilton man on parole was charged with stunt driving on Sunday morning.

The officer conducting speed enforcement at around 11:30 a.m. says the Ford Ranger was travelling 114 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Dartnall near Rymal Road.

An investigation by the arresting officer revealed that the man was also on parole.

The vehicle was seized for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for the same period.

