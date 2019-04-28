Sports
April 28, 2019 7:11 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, April 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
HALIFAX – The Halifax Mooseheads will play for the President Cup.

Xavier Parent scored at 2:22 of overtime as Halifax edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 2-1 on Sunday to reach the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final.

Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Mooseheads, who took the third-round set in six games.

Gregor MacLeod found the back of the net for the Voltigeurs.

Alexis Gravel made 33 saves for Halifax as Anthony Morrone turned away 27 shots for Drummondville.

The Mooseheads will face the Huskies in the President’s Cup, with Game 1 set for Thursday in Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

