Edmonton police ask public for help finding missing 21-year-old woman

Edmonton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Angelique Fielder was last seen at her home near 99 Street and 169 Avenue on the evening of Friday, April 26.

She was last contacted at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, “Fielder functions at a younger age level,” and her family is concerned about her well-being.

She could be travelling on public transit.

Police don’t believe foul play is involved at this time.

Fielder is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall, 132 pounds (60 kg), with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.