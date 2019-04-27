Canada
April 27, 2019 4:55 pm

Andrew Scheer pledges climate plan to be released by the start of the summer

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaks to supporters before a door knocking event for volunteers in the Kanata suburb of Ottawa on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will present his party’s climate change plan by the beginning of summer.

Speaking to supporters in Victoriaville, Que., on Saturday, Scheer promised to unveil the plan by the end of the parliamentary session in June.

WATCH: April 12 — One-on-on with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer


Story continues below

He gave little detail on the plan during his speech, other than saying it would address the environmental challenges of the 21st century.

But in an interview with The Canadian Press, he promised it would focus on incentives for individuals and recognize what he called Canada’s “leadership” on clean energy.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY — Seat projection shows Trudeau Liberals slip out of majority position

The Liberals have criticized Scheer and the Tories for their lack of a detailed plan to address climate change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes to make the environment a central issue in this fall’s federal election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
Andrew Scheer climate change
andrew scheer climate change plan
andrew scheer climate plan
Climate Change
climate change plan andrew scheer
climate plan andrew scheer
conservative climate plan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.