‘Avengers: Endgame’ breaks record for biggest weekend opening

NEW YORK — Avengers: Endgame is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.

The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and Avengers: Infinity War ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., Avengers: Endgame broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing The Fate of the Furious aka Fast & Furious 8 ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was Infinity War with $641 million.