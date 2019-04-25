Colorado crash
April 25, 2019 7:48 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 8:59 pm

Multiple vehicles involved in fiery crash on Colorado highway, 1 dead

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

Massive crash ignites in in Denver, Colo. Thursday evening.

A A

One person has been killed after a vehicle crash off a Colorado highway, near the Denver region, left several vehicles on fire.

According to Lakewood Colorado police, 12 cars and 3 tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

Story continues below

According to reporting by local ABC News affiliate, The Denver Channel, multiple vehicles are involved in the accident, which took place on Interstate 70 under the Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway Bridge . Westbound lanes of the I-70 are currently closed, reports CBS. 

Video of the accident shows a fiery scene with many kinds of vehicles appearing to be involved in the accident, including a tractor trailer. Thick wafts of black smoke billowed out from the area.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Colorado crash
Colorado highway
Colorado massive car crash
Crash Interstate 70
Denver car crash
Denver massive car crash
Interstate 70

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.