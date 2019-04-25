Multiple vehicles involved in fiery crash on Colorado highway, 1 dead

One person has been killed after a vehicle crash off a Colorado highway, near the Denver region, left several vehicles on fire.

According to Lakewood Colorado police, 12 cars and 3 tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

Link: Agent Countryman updates media on I-70 crash. https://t.co/4HWeAQmJzB — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 26, 2019

According to reporting by local ABC News affiliate, The Denver Channel, multiple vehicles are involved in the accident, which took place on Interstate 70 under the Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway Bridge . Westbound lanes of the I-70 are currently closed, reports CBS.

Video of the accident shows a fiery scene with many kinds of vehicles appearing to be involved in the accident, including a tractor trailer. Thick wafts of black smoke billowed out from the area.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.