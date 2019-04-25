Bell MTS Place skywalks set to close for renovations May 6

The above-ground connection between Portage Place and Cityplace will be closed for renovations until September.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Thursday that construction will begin on May 6.

The work is set to include an overhaul of the walkway along Hargrave Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue as well as the south bridge in Cityplace.

The improvements are planned for the summer months to allow pedestrians to more easily use outdoor sidewalks.

Flooring, lighting, and paint inside the skywalks will be replaced to better fit the style of Bell MTS Place.

Fans worried about access for events to the arena can follow Bell MTS Place on social media for updates on the renovations.

