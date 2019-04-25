Women visits 2 drive-thrus before being arrested for drunk driving: police

A 60-year-old woman was arrested after she was allegedly spotted driving drunk through two separate Kingston drive-thrus.

Police say a woman drove through a fast food restaurant’s drive-thru on April 25, just after midnight.

After she left the drive-thru, witnesses allegedly saw her driving up on the curb several times and striking construction pylons.

Police were called, but when they arrived she was already gone.

Soon after, police say they received another call reporting a driver leaving a downtown Kingston drive-thru, swerving all over the road on Princess Street.

Police eventually stopped the same vehicle allegedly swerving between lanes on Highway 2.

According to a police news release, after the woman was arrested she was found to have two times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

She is now facing two impaired driving charges. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her car was impounded for seven days.