University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Tribal Council partner to improve education outcomes

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said they will work together to honour treaty relationships.

It also includes honouring the calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan opening doors for Indigenous engineering students

Both parties said the long-term commitment recognizes the need to make progress on improving educational successes and opportunities for Indigenous students.

“Knowledges, histories, traditions, cultures and ceremonies of First Nations peoples will be honoured and valued sources that inform and guide the University of Saskatchewan’s and the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s efforts to help prepare inclusive and diverse workplaces,” said Peter Stoicheff, president of the U of S.

READ MORE: New Indigenous storytelling certificate offered by University of Saskatchewan

STC Chief Mark Arcand said it also supports the council’s goal of economic development for Indigenous peoples.

“This will ensure that we collaboratively identify, develop and invest in initiatives and events that benefit the Saskatoon Tribal Council and its member First Nations and the University of Saskatchewan,” Arcand said in a statement.

“We are glad that this will mean a regular dialogue on initiatives that benefit First Nations people.”

WATCH BELOW: International year of Indigenous languages

Opportunities to explore leadership and mentorship opportunities for Indigenous students are also contained in the agreement, which was signed Thursday in Saskatoon.